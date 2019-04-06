Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Venus 2 Restaurant
277 Ocean Street
Brant Rock, MA
View Map
Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph L. Johnson Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Lawrence Johnson of Marshfield died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, with friends and family at his side. He was born November 16, 1937, in Boston, to James and Margret Johnson. Joe was a familiar sight to many as he was often seen driving his vintage 1936 Mercedes roadster or his 1957 yellow Lincoln convertible, known as Tweety Bird, around Marshfield and the South Shore, often on his way to antique car shows. Joe was an avid ballroom dancer. He and his dance partner Mary Murray, along with dance friends, founded South Shore Dancers in 1989. Known for their themed dances, held in Norwell at the Cushing Center, the club creates 11 events a year, decorated in tune with the theme. Dancers are encouraged to dress accordingly. Early in his life, Joe was an avid roller skater. He participated in many competitions, including dancing on skates with a partner. He felt strongly about the art of dance and the need to promote it into the future. Joe is remembered most for his warm smile, kind soul, willingness to lend a helping hand, enthusiasm for the dance themes, and always making new dancers feel welcome. Joe was an aircraft mechanic for Eastern Airlines in Boston. Upon Eastern Airlines closing, he followed his love of cars. Many cars found their way to Joe's garage and he loved to work on them. They always left in better shape. He was able to realize a forty-year dream, producing two 1936 Mercedes roadster reproductions. Survivors include his five children, Kimberly Moody (Jay) of Libby, Mont., Monique Thompson (Chris) of Orange, Calif., Paul Knudson (Jeanne), Steven Knudson (Cindy) and Nancy Jane Johnson of West Palm Beach, Fla.; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Donald Johnson. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Venus 2 Restaurant, 277 Ocean Street in Brant Rock. Donations in his memory can be made to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are being made by Tufts University. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019
