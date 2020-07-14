Joseph L. McPhee, of South Weymouth, formerly of East Boston, died July 11, 2020. Joseph worked as a truck driver for over 35 years, retiring from Teamsters Local 25. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Celtics fan and an automobile enthusiast. Joseph was hard working and devoted to his family. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Donna (DiFazio) McPhee of South Weymouth. Devoted father of Joe and Frank McPhee of Quincy. Cherished son of the late Edward and Flora McPhee and son-in-law of the late Frank and Sundy DiFazio. Also survived by many extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday 8:30-10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare Parish, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Josephs family understands if you are unable to gather with them at this time. Friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.