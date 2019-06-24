|
Joseph "Joe" Leate, 68, life- long Scituate resident passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on June 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rhonda (Shilts) Leate, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Growing up together, becoming one. Born in Brockton and raised in Scituate, he was the son of the late Alfred J. and Sarah "Sally" E. (Stoddard) Leate. He graduated from South Shore Vocational Tech. High School in Hanover. Joe was a generous man and he gave of himself whenever he had the chance to help someone. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an immeasurable number of friends. More important than any of these things were Joe's relationships with his daughters and grandchildren, each with whom he shared a special, unique bond. He was a loving dad and papa and he loved to be involved in their lives every chance he got. Devoted dad of Saundra Leate Goodfellow of Scituate, Michelle Leate-Healy and her husband Robert of Cohasset and Joanne Leate of Scituate. Cherished Papa of Alexander, Michael, Samantha and Marcus. Loving brother of Edward Leate of Brockton, William Leate of Marshfield and the late John Leate. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.. at First Baptist Church, 660 Country Way, Scituate followed by a time to give condolences to the family and share light refreshments. Interment omitted. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contacting the funeral home to contribute toward Joe's final expenses. Online guest book and condolences at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 24, 2019