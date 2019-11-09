|
|
Joseph Michael Varraso, of Hanover and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 6, 2019. He was 93. Born and raised in Quincy, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lange) Varraso Clery. Joe was a World War II veteran, U.S. Army Air Corps. Following the service, Joes career was with the Quincy Fire Department where he retired as a Lieutenant after 33 years. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed ballroom dancing, going to water aerobics, the New England Patriots, and traveling with his longtime companion Dot. He also enjoyed gambling and liked to visit the casinos. Joe was actively involved with the Braintree American Legion Post 86. Joe was the beloved companion of Dorothy "Dot" White of Cummaquid and formerly of Braintree, with whom he shared many years. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Reagan) Varraso. Joe was the devoted father of Nancy Cox of Quincy, Carol McLaughlin and her husband David of Kingston, and Joseph Varraso and his wife Maureen of Hanover. He was the loving Papa of Kevin, Michael and Brian McLaughlin, Christopher, Daniel, Joseph, Alicia, and Julia Varraso, and the loving great papa of Ava McLaughlin. Joe was the dear brother of Bill Varroso of Braintree, Al Varraso and his wife Carmela of Braintree and the late Jim "Duke" Varraso. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 12, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Thomas More Church, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joseph's name to the VNA of Cape Cod, 255 Independence Drive, Hyannis, MA 02601. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 9, 2019