Joseph William "Bill" McNamara Sr., 97, of Hull, passed away at home on June 11, 2020. Mr. McNamara started his ice business, Nantasket Ice, and soon after enlisted in the United States Army during WWII, where he fought in five battles, including the Allied Invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sargent at the conclusion of the war. Upon returning, he joined the Highway Department and then became a Hull Firefighter where he worked for thirty-two years. Mr. McNamara was also employed by Funland Park while he co-owned and operated Nantasket Transportation Company. After retiring from the Hull Fire Department, he worked at Paragon Park. Not missing a day's work, he became the Straits Pond Gatekeeper for a number of years. The bridge was later named after him. He was also a member of Post Ninety-five. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie M. [Sammet] McNamara of Hull; loving father of Michael J. McNamara and wife, Pamela J. of Marshfield, Kevin M. McNamara and wife, Julie, of Naples, Fla., Wendy L. McLeod and husband, Michael, of Hanson, Joseph W. "Billy" McNamara Jr. and wife, Carol, of Hull, Mark S. McNamara and wife, Sharon, of Pembroke, and the late John P. "Jackie" McNamara. He was the loving brother of the late Robert and the late George McNamara, both of Hull; adoring grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. McNamara is survived by his devoted companion and loving dog, Daisy. Bill was a devoted husband for over seventy years. There were not many times you would see one without the other. They will now be together forever. Due to the pandemic, a private Wake will be held followed by a private Mass at St. Ann's Church and an interment in Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066. To share a remembrance with the family, please visit: https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/JosephBill-McNamara 781-383-0200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 16, 2020.