Joseph O. Heine, age 93, a Scituate resident for 60 years, passed away May 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Pauline F. Heine. Son the late Otto and Catherine Heine. He is survived by his children Paula Secia from Nantucket. Mass., Karl O. Heine from Pembroke, Mass., Joseph P Heine from Hanson, Mass. and five grandchildren as well as five great-grandchildren. Joseph was a proud WWII veteran and was stationed on the USS Saint Paul in the South Pacific. He was a machinist by trade and was a teacher for the Department of Labor, Vocational Training Center in Brockton. Joseph was the Charter Boat Captain of the "Baron IV" out of Scituate Harbor. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
