Joseph P. Burnes
Joseph "Joey" Paul Burnes, 56, of Quincy, passed away on July 23, 2020. Son of the late Richard "Bun" and Jean "Mutzy" Burnes of Quincy, he is survived by his two children, Zachary and Nicolette Burnes of Braintree. Also survived by his siblings, Ricky, Jeanmarie, Shawn, Michael Burnes, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece. For all who knew Joseph, he will be deeply missed. The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, August 3, at 10 a.m., located at Saint John the Baptist Parish, 44 School St., Quincy. Flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Parish
Funeral services provided by
Boston Cremation
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
781-322-0909
