Joseph "Joey" Paul Burnes, 56, of Quincy, passed away on July 23, 2020. Son of the late Richard "Bun" and Jean "Mutzy" Burnes of Quincy, he is survived by his two children, Zachary and Nicolette Burnes of Braintree. Also survived by his siblings, Ricky, Jeanmarie, Shawn, Michael Burnes, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece. For all who knew Joseph, he will be deeply missed. The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, August 3, at 10 a.m., located at Saint John the Baptist Parish, 44 School St., Quincy. Flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy.



