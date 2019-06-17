|
|
Joseph P. Doyle, age 78, of Scituate, passed away on June 11, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of nearly 50 years to the late Helen (Burns) Doyle, and son of the late William and Christine Doyle. Cherished father to Joseph W. Doyle and his wife Vanessa of Queensland, Australia, John R. Doyle and his wife Sue of Greenville, S.C., and Thomas M. Doyle of Scituate, Mass. Beloved grandfather to Jessica, Jackie, Andrew and Aidan. Treasured brother to Vin Doyle and his wife Joan of Scituate, Mass., Jimmy Doyle and his wife Maureen of Falmouth, Mass., Christine (Doyle) Roche and her late husband George of Falmouth, Mass., Barbara (Doyle) Francis and her husband Leo of Plymouth, Mass., and brother-in-law to George (Sam) Burns of West Roxbury. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate and blessed enough to have known him. He was a dedicated teamster of 30 years. A visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Columban Fathers https://columban.org. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 17, 2019