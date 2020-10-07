1/1
Joseph P. Imrie
Joseph P. Imrie, of Cambridge, died October 4, 2020. Joseph was born and raised in Cambridge and continued to live there most of his life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Jo seph enjoyed a day at Suffolk Downs, an old western movie, and spending time with family. He will be deeply missed. He was the devoted father of Lisa Imrie of Abington and Thomas Imrie of Fla.. Loving brother of Peter J. Imrie, George Imrie, James Imrie, Margaret Cannella and Janet Martin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Joseph's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2020.
