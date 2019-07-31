|
|
Joseph P. "Joe" McCarthy, age 91, of Braintree, passed away on July 24, 2019, after a long period of declining health. Joe was born August 4, 1927 in Boston, to the late Joseph and Lillian (Dacey) McCarthy. Joe graduated from Dorchester High School and at 17 years old he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During WWII, he served aboard the U.S.S. Helena. After discharge, Joe attended Boston College and earned his degree from BC in 1949. Joe treasured the gift of his Catholic faith. He was strengthened and sustained by it throughout his entire life's journey. His employment with the Boston Naval Shipyard was the beginning of his 35 year career with the U.S. Federal Government. He also worked as a Social Worker at the Brockton V.A. Hospital for many years until his retirement. Joe was a 72 year member of the American Legion | William G. Walsh Post in Dorchester. For many years, he enjoyed attending the monthly lunch gatherings where the OFD guys reminisced and shared stories from the past. Joe's interest and knowledge of sports, especially the Boston teams, began at an early age and continued throughout his life. Riding his exercise bike daily, reading and listening to news programs were some of his favorite activities. Joe was the beloved husband of 62 years to Genevieve A. (O'Neil) McCarthy of Braintree. Loving father of Lawrence J. McCarthy, Joanne L. McCarthy, Francis X. McCarthy and his wife Theresa M., all of Braintree. Brother of Anne M. Dooley of Braintree, Edward J. McCarthy of Boston and the late Kathryn "Kay" Slattery. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Philip J. O'Neil and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, August 2, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the American Legion, JFK Federal Building, Room 1500D, Boston, MA 02203. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019