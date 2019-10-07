Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
550 Washington St.
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Pearson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Pearson Obituary
Joseph P. Pearson, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from a rare form of cancer at age 90. A Korean War veteran, US Army, he was a lifelong Quincy resident where he worked in the City Mail Room for 22 years. Joe had previously worked as a mechanic's helper for the New Haven RR, at General Dynamics Fore River Shipyard and in quality control at Polaroid. For over 40 years, he volunteered for the Quincy Auxiliary Police, retiring as Deputy Chief. The beloved husband of Ethel B. (Towne) Pearson, Joe was the loving father of Richard T. Pearson and his wife Linda of Weymouth, Cheryl L. Monaco and her husband Stephen of Pembroke and Joseph P. Pearson, Jr. of Randolph; dear grandfather of Michelle Naigle, Kristen Chapdelaine, Matthew Pearson, Michael Pearson, Stephen Monaco, Danielle Monaco and Kristina Mize; and is also survived by 9 great- grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial with Military Honors is at Old North Cemetery, North Weymouth. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to , 333 Wyman St., Waltham , MA 02451 caredimensions.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now