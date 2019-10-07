|
|
Joseph P. Pearson, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from a rare form of cancer at age 90. A Korean War veteran, US Army, he was a lifelong Quincy resident where he worked in the City Mail Room for 22 years. Joe had previously worked as a mechanic's helper for the New Haven RR, at General Dynamics Fore River Shipyard and in quality control at Polaroid. For over 40 years, he volunteered for the Quincy Auxiliary Police, retiring as Deputy Chief. The beloved husband of Ethel B. (Towne) Pearson, Joe was the loving father of Richard T. Pearson and his wife Linda of Weymouth, Cheryl L. Monaco and her husband Stephen of Pembroke and Joseph P. Pearson, Jr. of Randolph; dear grandfather of Michelle Naigle, Kristen Chapdelaine, Matthew Pearson, Michael Pearson, Stephen Monaco, Danielle Monaco and Kristina Mize; and is also survived by 9 great- grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Tuesday, October 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial with Military Honors is at Old North Cemetery, North Weymouth. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to , 333 Wyman St., Waltham , MA 02451 caredimensions.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019