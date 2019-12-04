Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Joseph P. Tricomi Obituary
Joseph P. Tricomi, lifelong resident of Braintree passed away November 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Dianne E. (Burke) Tricomi and loving father of Joseph P. Tricomi of Hyde Park and Keri A. Perry of Braintree. Son of the late Peter and Josephine (Geso) Tricomi. He was the devoted "Grampy" to Nicolas and Jake Tricomi and Bailey Perry. Joseph was born in Quincy and lived all his life in Braintree, where he graduated from Braintree High School, Class of 1960. He proudly served in the Army National Guard in the early 1960's. He was a hairdresser in East Milton Square for over 45 years. He was an enthusiastic golfer who loved playing at Braintree Municipal Golf Course, where he had many dear friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial. Visiting hours Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., celebration of life to follow at Sons of Italy Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to . To leave a sympathy message www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019
