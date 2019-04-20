|
|
Joseph P. Webber, 59 of Braintree died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home after a battle with cancer that he fought courageously for many months. Joe was born on January 16, 1960 in Boston, to the late James A. Webber, Sr., and Theresa M. Webber (Griffin). He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Leigh Stankiewicz of N. Andover. Joey leaves behind his three siblings, Patricia A. Tape (Webber) of Quincy, James A. Webber, Jr., of Quincy, and William J. Webber of Andover, their spouses, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind many dear friends and will be missed. A special thanks to his best friend Kevin G. Wiles and his wife Paula of Braintree for all their support and love. Joe spent his professional career working for Avis. He was an avid Bruins fan who never missed a game and kept a fastidiously clean home. At Joes request, there will be no formal services. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019