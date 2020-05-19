|
Joseph R. Donaher, Sr., of Nashua, NH, and formerly of Plymouth, MA and Jamaica Plain, MA, died at home peacefully on May 15, 2020. He was 93. He was born in Boston on December 7, 1926, the son of George L. Donaher and Florence A. (Hughes) Donaher. He grew up in South Boston, MA and attended the Gate of Heaven schools from first grade through high school, graduating in 1944. Joe enlisted in the Army Air Corps, and was a Corporal in the 924th Engineering Aviation Regiment during World War II. He was proud to have served. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn T. (Sawiski) Donaher on May 9, 2011. Loving Father to Elaine LoPilato of Nashua, NH, Kathleen Meschwitz of Franklin, MA, Mary Macdonald and her husband Brian, Sr. of Plymouth, MA, and Joseph R. Donaher, Jr. of West Wareham, MA. Loving Grandfather to Brian Macdonald Jr., Michael Macdonald, Leanne Meschwitz, Allyson Robitaille and her husband Shayn, Grace Meschwitz and Jenna Meschwitz. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express gratitude to the many home health workers who provided daily care, offering comfort while remaining compassionate and understanding Joes physical limitations. A special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for providing their support and comfort. Due to the current health crisis, visitation will be private. Extended family and friends are welcome to a graveside service at St. Josephs Cemetery, Plymouth, on Thursday May 21, at 12:00 pm. Donations in Josephs memory may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 216 E. Dunstable Rd., Nashua, NH 03062. For more info and online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 19, 2020