Joseph R. Doyle, of Weymouth, loving husband of Lee (Fitzgerald) Doyle, was happily reunited with his Creator, family, and friends in heavenly peace on May 9, 2020. He was a loving inspiration to all who knew him for his remarkable 92 years. Joe was a humble man, but to us he was a great man, terrific husband, loving father, devoted Papa, and loyal friend. He was an active and respected member of Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth for 64 years. Joe and Lee were each honored by the Archdiocese in 2018 with the Cheverus Medal as an acknowledgement of their strong devotion to the Catholic faith. It is a faith he instilled in his family as the foundation of a spiritually rewarding life. Joe was born in South Boston and cherished his time there before leaving to raise his growing family in Weymouth. He kept his many Southie friendships his entire life, especially with his close friend George Keegan. He was a proud graduate of Boston College High School Class of 1945, and after serving in the Navy, he graduated from Boston College in 1952. It was at BC that he and Lee developed lifelong friendships with the wonderful people his family knows as BC Club. Their relationships are a perfect expression of friendship, support, and love. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while watching and playing golf, traveling, eating pistachio ice cream, reading a good book and participating in spirited conversation - all with a smile on his face. His joyful spirit is kept alive through his bride of 67 years, Lee (Fitzgerald) Doyle and their children Mary and John Keohane of Abington, Kathleen and Stephen Puleo of South Weymouth, Tim and Lisa Doyle of Brewster, Pat Doyle and Tom of Weymouth, Joe and Janet Doyle of Pembroke, Michael and Marybeth Doyle of Norwood, Jane and Nate Roach of Dorchester, Nancy and Mark Logan of Westfield, Megan and Tim Forti of Whitman, Elizabeth Pflaumer of Kingston, Maureen Doyle of Weymouth, Christopher Doyle of Dorchester, and Daniel Doyle of Weymouth. He was the perfect Papa to Alicia, Rebecca, and Elizabeth Keohane, Jackson Keohane and his fiancee Morgan; Christopher, Aodhan, and Seamus Doyle; Brittany Doyle and her fiancee Kelley, Brian and Kathleen (Lipinski) Doyle; William and Emma Doyle; Rachel Brevich and her fiance Nick, Ariana and Cornelius King, Aija Roach and her fiance Juavahr Nathan; Sarah and MarcAnthony Parrino, Katie Rose Logan and Bret Marlowe, Megan Logan; Timothy Forti; Declan, Logan, Brady and Parker Pflaumer; Shealin and John Allen; Isabella, Madeline and Veronica Doyle. He was also Papa to his great-grandchildren Romeo Keohane Disla; Victoria, Johnny, and baby (11/2020) Allen; and Carter and Colbi King. Joes favorite word was JOY (Jesus, Others, You) and he lived this philosophy his whole life by being an influential father figure, opening his home and his heart to countless of his children's friends and classmates who became like his own. Joe was predeceased by his parents Norman and Dolly (Gallagher) Doyle, his siblings Mary, Margaret and Joe Lucas, Helen, Agnes and Larry Hurley, Frank and Marilyn Wellock, and many Clancy, Glancy, and Gallagher cousins. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law Jenna Fitzgerald, Cathy Fitzgerald and Nancy Hurley, as well as his many nieces and nephews and their families. His family will delight in a gathering of faith, love, and laughter in celebration of Joe's life when everyone can be together. The Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth is assisting the Doyle family with arrangements. Please visit https://clancylucid.com/ to leave a message for the family. In honor of Joe, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 75 Commercial Street, Weymouth, MA 02188, or Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Dorchester, MA 02125.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020