1/1
Joseph R. Nedrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Riley Nedrow, of Cohasset, died unexpectedly, Tuesday July, 14, 2020, at the age of 82. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth (Michaels), their children, Michael, Jill (David) Zimmermann, and Margo (Michael) Doherty, and grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, and Katie Nedrow; Emily and Kara Zimmermann; and Zoe and Ava Doherty. He also leaves behind one brother, Jack Nedrow. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, at the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available at https://2ndcc.org. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph R. Nedrow to the Second Congregational Church of Cohasset, 43 Highland Ave., Cohasset, MA 02025. To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Joe's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Second Congregational Church of Cohasset
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved