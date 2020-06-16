Joseph S. Chernicki, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died June 13, 2020.
Joe proudly served in the US Coast Guard, finishing his service at the Boston Light Station. He had a successful career as a skilled upholsterer. Joe enjoyed boating, tinkering with cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Beloved husband of 60 years to Joanne (Mahan) Chernicki of Quincy. Devoted father of Theresa Richards and her husband Dr. Charles of Pa., Joseph Chernicki of Quincy, Peter Chernicki and his wife Sheila of Hanson, Frank Chernicki of Weymouth, John Chernicki and his wife Shara of Whitman, Tina Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Hanover and Michael Chernicki and his wife Kimberly of Hanson. Cherished Papa of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Walter, Ida, William, Jeanette, Frances, John and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Joseph's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message.
For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Quincy Veteran Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy MA 02169.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.