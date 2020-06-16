Joseph S. Chernicki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. Chernicki, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died June 13, 2020. Joe proudly served in the US Coast Guard, finishing his service at the Boston Light Station. He had a successful career as a skilled upholsterer. Joe enjoyed boating, tinkering with cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joanne (Mahan) Chernicki of Quincy. Devoted father of Theresa Richards and her husband Dr. Charles of Pa., Joseph Chernicki of Quincy, Peter Chernicki and his wife Sheila of Hanson, Frank Chernicki of Weymouth, John Chernicki and his wife Shara of Whitman, Tina Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Hanover and Michael Chernicki and his wife Kimberly of Hanson. Cherished Papa of 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving brother of the late Walter, Ida, William, Jeanette, Frances, John and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Joseph's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joseph may be made to Quincy Veteran Services, 24 High School Avenue, Quincy MA 02169.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved