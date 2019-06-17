|
|
Joseph Thomas Birch V, 75, of Derry, N.H., passed away on June 5, 2019. Joe was born in Quincy, on October 12, 1943, the son of Joseph T. Birch IV and Ann (Halloran) Birch. He grew up in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1961 where he was captain of the football team, and where he later was inducted into the Quincy High School Football Hall of Fame. In the late 60's, Joe started The Bicycle Revival, a chain of 19 stores along the east coast. He sold the business in 1972 and moved to New Hampshire with his first wife Sue (Hildreth) Birch, where they raised their children. He was an entrepreneur involved in a variety of businesses including land development and firewood sales. He was unorthodox, imaginative, creative and had a larger than life personality. Joe is survived by his children, three siblings, and a large and loving Irish family. A full obituary and online guest book is available at www.csnh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 17, 2019