Joseph W. Cirillo, age 62, of Scituate, passed away May 27, 2019. He was a son of the late Joseph Cirillo and Carole Cirillo. Loving husband for 26 years to the late Diane Cirillo. Beloved father to Kaitlyn Cirillo, her husband Howard McCullough of Scituate and Nathan Cirillo of Weymouth, Mass. Cherished brother to Judy Billotte of Quincy, Mass., Jay Cirillo of Abington Ma and Joyce Whitlock of Marshfield, Mass. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and his nephew as well as his brother-in-law Paul Mullen of the Cayman Islands. Joseph was a lifelong Scituate resident and was a proud graduate of Scituate High School. He had a passion for cooking which led to him to attend and graduate from the Culinary Institute of America. Joseph always looked forward to travelling to St. John, USVI. A visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm.. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Scituate Fire local 1464 for all their support during Joes sickness. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 29, 2019