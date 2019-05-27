Joseph "Joe" W. Dunphy, recent resident of Acton, and former resident of East Weymouth for 56 years, passed away peacefully and was welcomed home by his heavenly Father on May 24, 2019. Born in Dorchester on June 6, 1932, he was the son of the late James and Mary (Harrington) Dunphy. Joe attended St. Peters School in Dorchester, graduated from St. Columbans Seminary High School in Milton, then went onto St. Columbans College in N.Y. for a brief time. He was drafted by the Army in 1952 and honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict. Joe worked for the New England Telephone Company for 35 years, the latter 15 years as an on-site telephone technician at State Street Bank in N. Quincy until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed boating, fishing, reading, dancing, skiing and researching his family roots. Most of all, Joe enjoyed spending time with his loving family and friends. Joes sweet and kind spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him. Joe leaves behind his wife and childhood sweetheart of over 63 years, M. Dolores Dunphy, his devoted daughter Karen (Dunphy) Scalzillo and her husband Brian of Townsend, and his only grandchild Stephen of Concord, N.H. Joe also leaves behind his sister Anne (Dunphy) Montgomery of Braintree and John Dunphy of Monument Beach. He was predeceased by his two brothers, James and Bernard Dunphy. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. The family would like to thank all the staff and residents of Benchmark at Robbins Brook in Acton for the incredible care and support Joe received since moving there. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 12 p.m. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joes memory may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 27, 2019