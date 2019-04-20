Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Josephine A. Doyle


Josephine A. Doyle Obituary
Josephine A. (Palma) Doyle, 90, of Rockland, formerly of Boston and Newton, passed away April 14, 2019. Josephine was the daughter of the late James and Rose (Boakes) Palma; wife of the late Francis J. Doyle; beloved mother of David F. Doyle and his wife Maria of Brockton; loving grandmother of Deanna Doyle of Easton; sister of James Palma of Newton; and an aunt of several nieces and nephews and their families. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, April 24, from 4 - 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private committal.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019
