|
|
Josephine A. (Palma) Doyle, 90, of Rockland, formerly of Boston and Newton, passed away April 14, 2019. Josephine was the daughter of the late James and Rose (Boakes) Palma; wife of the late Francis J. Doyle; beloved mother of David F. Doyle and his wife Maria of Brockton; loving grandmother of Deanna Doyle of Easton; sister of James Palma of Newton; and an aunt of several nieces and nephews and their families. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, April 24, from 4 - 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private committal. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019