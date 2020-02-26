The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
234 Pleasant Street
Weymouth, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Fay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine A. Fay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine A. Fay Obituary
Josephine A. (Rizzo) Fay of South Weymouth, died by motor vehicle accident, along with her daughter Julie Smith and her grandchildren Jaxon and Scarlett, while on vacation with her family in Florida on February 18, 2020. She was 76. Josephine worked for Quincy College as a Professor of Early Childhood Education for 18 years. Previously, she taught at several elementary schools on the South Shore and also served as a Representative Assembly Delegate of the National Education Association. A graduate of Stonehill College, Josephine was proud to be a longtime supporter of the college. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and cooking. Faith and family were central to Josephine's life. She volunteered as a CCD teacher and cherished every minute spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Beloved wife of William M. Fay. Loving mother of Sheila Condon and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater; Susan Furman and her husband Mark of Plymouth; William Fay and his wife Lydia of Ellicott City, MD; and the late Julie Smith and her husband Shane of Whitman. Devoted sister of Antoinette Arena and her husband Guy of Weymouth; and the late Louis Rizzo. Cherished "Nana" to Matthew, Jenna, Erin, Jessica, Ryan, Kyle, Lucas, Mateo, Shalie, Skylar, the late Jaxon and the late Scarlett. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours in Saint Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant Street, Weymouth on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10 a.m. also in St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Josephine may be made to the Smith and Fay Memorial Fund, North Easton Savings Bank, 570 Washington Street, Whitman, MA 02382 or in memory of Jaxon Smith to the Pediatric Neurology Fund at Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center Development Office, 800 Washington Street, #231, Boston, MA 02111. https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now