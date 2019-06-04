Home

Josephine (Bray) DiGirolamo, a woman of unwavering faith, died on May 31, 2019, at the age of 80. She passed as she lived her life, with grace and dignity, surrounded by family and friends. Josephine was born in Medford, raised in Hull, and spent many years in Cohasset taking care of her children, teaching English, and serving on the School Committee. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Gino DiGirolamo. She will be dearly missed by the children she and Gino dedicated their lives to, Robert and Donna DiGirolamo of Freeland, Wash., Mary and Chuck Haddad of Marshfield, Nancy and John Bastin of Topsham, Maine, Frank Mahoney and Lynn Bouley of Scituate, Lori Mahoney of Pembroke, Ellen and Bill Taylor of Marshfield, Mary Jo and Mike Randall of Brighton, Colo., MGen Chris and Mary Mahoney, USMC of Tokyo, Japan, Michael and Pam Mahoney of Canberra, Australia, Janet and BGen Ben Watson, USMC of Quantico, Va., Phil and Kate Mahoney of Cohasset. Josephine's numerous grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews, will never forget her caring guidance and support. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Josephine's life on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Anthony's Parish Center, 10 Summer St., Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Donations in Josephine's memory can be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 4, 2019
