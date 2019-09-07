|
|
Josephine Fantucchio, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at John Adams Healthcare Center in Quincy. She was married for 56 years to her loving husband, John Fantucchio, who passed away on January 31, 2009. She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Milly Savage, Mary Robledo and her husband Angel and Joan Walsh and her husband Robert; her loving grandchildren, Jonathan and his wife Geena, Francesca and Angel. She was predeceased by her grandson, Jason. Josephine had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to dance and sing had a generous and kind soul. She also loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. All those who knew her, will miss her dearly. Her funeral Mass is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy, with burial to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours are Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin Street, Quincy.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019