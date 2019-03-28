|
|
Josephine Hajjar of Quincy passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at age 96. A lifelong Quincy resident, she graduated from Quincy High in 1941. During World War II she worked as a secretary at Fore River Shipyard and was a proud member of the USO. She worked for 27 years in the cataloguing department at the Thomas Crane Library. An avid sports fan, she loved the hometown teams, Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. The beloved wife of the late Philip C. Hajjar, Sr., Josephine was the loving mother of Paul S. Hajjar of Quincy, Peter J. Hajjar and his wife Mary of Hanover, Mark J. Hajjar of Quincy and Leslie Hajjar, Ann M. Gagne and her husband Paul of Quincy and the late Philip C. Hajjar, Jr.; dear grandmother "Sittoo" of Kaitlyn Hajjar, Michaela Hajjar, Philip Hajjar, Blair Hajjar, Mark Hajjar, Peter Gagne and Alexandra "Ally" Gagne; loving sister of the late Isabel Habeeb, her twin Joseph Hajjar, George "Ned" Hajjar, Abraham "Jack" Hajjar and Olivia "Nellie" Saad; and is also survived by her longtime friend and caregiver Comfort (Georgina) Kyeremaa and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Donations in Josephine's memory may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. stjude.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com Family-owned for over 100 Years 617-773-2728.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019