Josephine M. Lewis Appel, of Belleview, Fla., passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Born in Boston, she moved to Florida in 2018 from Quincy, Mass. Predeceased by her husband, Stanley Appel, and her son, Charles F. Lewis Jr., she was the beloved mother of Deborah Belanger, Charlene Lewis and John and Marianne Lewis; grandmother "Pina" of Donella Belanger and Christopher Alibrandi, Nicole and Mark Dickinson, Shannon Marie Lewis, William Lewis, Matthew Lewis and Jolene Lewis; great-grandmother "Pina" to Madyson, Ryleigh, McKynzie and Giavanna. Predeceased by her mother, Carmella Zappi, her brother, John Zappi Jr., and her sister, Anna Lawrence. Her favorite pastime she loved, was playing bingo with her friends at Granite Street and K Club. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the Spring in Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020