Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Appel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Appel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. Appel Obituary
Josephine M. Lewis Appel, of Belleview, Fla., passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Born in Boston, she moved to Florida in 2018 from Quincy, Mass. Predeceased by her husband, Stanley Appel, and her son, Charles F. Lewis Jr., she was the beloved mother of Deborah Belanger, Charlene Lewis and John and Marianne Lewis; grandmother "Pina" of Donella Belanger and Christopher Alibrandi, Nicole and Mark Dickinson, Shannon Marie Lewis, William Lewis, Matthew Lewis and Jolene Lewis; great-grandmother "Pina" to Madyson, Ryleigh, McKynzie and Giavanna. Predeceased by her mother, Carmella Zappi, her brother, John Zappi Jr., and her sister, Anna Lawrence. Her favorite pastime she loved, was playing bingo with her friends at Granite Street and K Club. A memorial Mass will be scheduled in the Spring in Mass.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -