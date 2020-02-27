|
Josephine Margaret (Musto) Baker died peacefully at her home in Kingston, on February 25, 2020. Josephine was the wife of the late Robert Baker. She is survived by her sons, Robert Baker and his wife Lois of Plymouth and Ronald Baker and his husband Robert Flavell of Duxbury. She also leaves two granddaughters, Kellie Baker and her partner Michael Parti and Kerri Baker; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; five great-nieces; and five great-nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her mother and father, Annie (Ruggiero) Musto and Gennaro Henry Musto, and by her sisters, Louise Martin, Jennie Mattoli and Dorothy Ottani, and her brothers George Musto, Henry Musto and Nicholas Musto. Josephine was born in Plymouth and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1944. She attended Brockton Business College for executive secretarial and accounting studies, graduating in 1946. As a young adult, Josephine, known affectionately as Little Jo, worked at Puritan Clothing Co. in Plymouth as an office worker and in a woolen mill as a payroll clerk. Josephine left employment to marry Robert Baker in 1953 and to raise her family. They lived in Bridgewater and Plymouth before moving to Rockland. She worked part time at the W. T. Grant Co. in Rockland, in the shoe department. Josephine lost her husband in the early 1970s and was left with two children to raise. She did what she had to do and returned to work full time, first at the China Plaza in Rockland, and then at Birchcraft Studios, a New England art publisher that produced designer wedding invitations, Christmas and other greeting cards, baby and bridal showers announcements, and custom printing in Abington. She worked there for over 20 years as a proof reader and loved it. After leaving Rockland and moving back to Plymouth, Josephine worked at Sears at Independence Mall, in the Jewelry Department, where she remained for 18 years, until she retired. Jo loved to attend family affairs and friends' gatherings. She had many friends, who she always said were the best friends in the world, true friends who would do anything for you. Jo loved to dance, attend musical events, sightsee, travel, play cards, and most of all have fun. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, at Cartmell-Davis Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Plymouth. Condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the . Little Jo will be dearly missed.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2020