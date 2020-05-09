|
Josephine M. (Calcagno) Ernst, 85, a resident of Hanson since 2007, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born on August 17, 1934 she grew up in Roxbury and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Calcagno, Sr and Pauline J. (Miceli) Calcagno. She was preceded in death by her husbands, the two loves of her life, Robert G. Power Sr. of 14 years and Ronald E. Ernst of 43 years, three brothers, one beloved son and one adored granddaughter. Jo was the very proud mother of six children; Jeanne (Power) Mann and her husband David of Whitman, Robert Power Jr. and his wife Deborah of Whitman, the late Richard Power, his wife Susan of East Bridgewater, Daniel Ernst of Florida, Julie (Ernst) McBrien and her husband Keith of Florida and Rhonda-Jo (Ernst) Lewis and her husband Steven of Hanson. She was also deeply loved and admired by 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and her longtime friend and sister-in-law, Martha Calcagno of Virginia. Jo worked many years at Marions Shoes and retired from both Level 1 Technologies of Rockland and Stop and Shop in Halifax. A celebration of Jos life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephines memory to Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Activities Department 56 Webster Street Rockland MA 02370. To send online condolences please visit www.mackinnonfuneral homes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020