Josephine M. Mattina of Quincy passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at age 79. Raised and educated in Quincy, she received her bachelor's degree at UMass-Boston. During a 50+year career as a social worker, she worked with every kind of vulnerable population - homeless, veterans, children and victims of domestic violence. While working at DOVE, she was instrumental in helping Judge Kramer formulate a program to train Quincy Police officers to recognize domestic violence. Along with the MA Legislature, the judge and she helped change DV laws, leading to new laws and training in states across the entire country. The daughter of the late John and Angelina Mattina, Josephine was the beloved mother of Marie Mattina of Quincy, and raised her 5 five nieces and nephews, Linda Mattina of Yarmouth, Michael Mattina of Hanover, Anthony Mattina and his wife Tracey of Weymouth, and the late Carol Mattina and Angelo Mattina Jr. She was the loving grandmother of Dakota Mattina, USMC and his wife Rhiz of Rhode Island; the sister of the late Charles and Angelo Mattina; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews; her extended family, Holly Freeman, Matthew and Kayless of Lawrence, Jessica and Brian of Dover, N.H., Julie of Manchester, N.H., and Jeffy and Mary of Portland, Maine; her good friend Joan Reynolds and her beloved cat Scat. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, October 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy. On Saturday, there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy. Burial is at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery. Donations in Josephine's memory may be made to DOVE, Inc., P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269, dovema.org
or the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., #2601, Boston, MA 02108, nechv.org
