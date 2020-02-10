Home

Josephine (Fanara) Rouillard, age 91, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, February 7, 2020, at John Scott House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Braintree, in the comfort of her loving family. Josephine was born in Quincy, to the late Angelo and Nancy (Vaccarello) Fanara. She was a graduate of Quincy High School. Josephine was a lifelong Quincy resident and longtime summer resident of Dennisport. She was employed with the State Street Corporation for over twenty years. Josephine enjoyed spending time with family and friends. One of five siblings, she was the beloved sister of Susan N. Vignoni of Braintree, Mary F. Hailey of Dayton, Ohio, and was predeceased by Marion Comoletti and Teresa M. Palladino. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, on Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Josephines family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at John Scott House and Old Colony Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Josephine. For those who wish, donations in Josephines memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020
