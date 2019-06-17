Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
East Weymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Cushing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine S. Cushing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine S. Cushing Obituary
Josephine S. Cushing, of Quincy, ( sister St. Leo, formerly a sister of St Joseph and currently an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph ) age 86, entered into eternal life on June 15, 2019. Jo grew up in Weymouth and has lived in Quincy for 18 years. She taught at St. Williams School in Dorchester, Santa Rosa and Santa fe, New Mexico, St. John Parish in Quincy, Immaculate Conception School in Revere and the public Schools of Weymouth. Beloved daughter of the late Leo and Mary Cushing. Jo is survived by her dear friend , Mary Gaudet . Beloved sister of Mary McLellan of South Weymouth, the late Rita Sample, Leona "Bunny" Bean, and Norma MacDonnell . Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing on Wednesday, June 19, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 3 -7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth If desired, donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge. St. Brighton, MA 02135. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid. com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now