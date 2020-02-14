|
Josephine Theresa (Dulin) Chrapan passed away almost peacefully at home in Bridgewater on February 11, 2020. Almost, because in typical Josephine behavior, she needed to give her stressed daughter and son-in-law one last glimpse of her feistiness. She was 88 years young. She left behind two overly crowded storage units, filled to the ceiling with incredible treasures. If you're in the market for a treadmill to hang your laundry on, or a 1960s green glass ashtray or a "vintage" Rubix Cube, you're in luck. Her family will be unloading all these treasures, and more, after a respectable amount of time. Josephine was born March 20,1931, in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, to the late William Henry Dulong and Marie Lena Doucet. Her last name was spelled differently from her dad's. She graduated at the top of her class in 1949, of course there were only four people in her graduating class. While Josephine was a teenager, her and her sister Bernadette would travel to Hamilton, Ontario, to work as seamstresses. During one of these summers she met the man she would boss around for the next 58 years or so. Josephine married Glen Chrapan on May 24, 1950. In 1957, they packed up the new Buick and headed east to Massachusetts where they settled, became United States citizens and began to raise a family. After a total of six devastating miscarriages decided to adopt a rambunctious toddler. They were thrilled to welcome William Paul into their home in 1963. They were just getting used to their new normal when in a surprising turn of events, their daughter Leslee Marie came along in 1966, to make life more interesting. Josephine and her husband, Glen were an amazing team. She told him what to do and he usually did it. Together, they built a business from nothing to something. They worked tirelessly to pay taxes and give their children a fairy tale life. Traveling, skiing, horseback riding, Sunday brunch, getting lost in airports and dark foggy roads in Nova Scotia, it was all just a glimpse of the adventures they had as a family. Josephine will be missed beyond comprehension by her daughter, Leslee Barbosa and number one son-in-law, Osvaldo Barbosa; her sister, Bernadette Frith; brother-in-law, Ronald Frith; and sister-in-law, Aurelie Dulong. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends around the globe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glen Chrapan, son, William Paul Chrapan, sister, Lorraine Thompson, brother-in-law, Edward Thompson and brother, Henry Dulong. Leslee and Osvaldo would like to thank all their family and friends for the continuous support throughout these many years, while caring for Josephine, with a special thank you to Susan Edson Barton. A debt of gratitude to the amazing professionals at Hope Health (hospice), including, Dr. Keith Cohen, Susan Nipoti RN, Sheila Driscoll RN, Mary Jo Camara, Mirella De Farias, Darlene Morse, Tammy Littleton, Vera O'Brien, Lisa Grota and Marianne Miller. They all were beacons of light on some very dim days. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Monday, February 17, at 9 a.m. thence to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Calling hours Sunday in the funeral home from 1 to 5 p.m. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafunerlhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2020