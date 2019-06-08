|
|
Josephine (Nonni) Mirabito Tessari, formerly of Braintree, Mass. and Rockledge, Fla., surrendered her wonderful life on July 20, 2018 at the age of 85 in N.J. surrounded by her loving family. Jo was a loved and cherished mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick (Rico); her parents, Concetta and Anthony Mirabito; and her siblings and best friends, Frank, Phil, Jack, Richard, Connie, Katy, Genny, Stella, and Dolly. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Alfreda), Lee (Rich), Frederick (Maureen), Janice, Mark (Carla), Paul (Dawn), Joseph (Angel); grandchildren; Rick, Anthony, Cara-Mia, Lauren, Grant, Van, Cam, Nick, Tess, Anna, Alex, Cheyenne, Anna, Samuel, Eric, Jadon, Anaiah, Eliana, Nathanael, Samuel, and Azriel; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. To her fisherman father she was his "little Periwinkle" and accompanied him throughout her childhood on his boats, acquiring his great love of the sea and the wind on her face. She married Rico and lived in Dorchester, Braintree, and Rockledge, Fla. She worked at Fannie Farmers, the Watertown Arsenal, the Post Office, and Home Depot. She was full of life with a perpetual quest for knowledge, was a voracious reader, a loyal Patriots fan, resourceful, giving, and was an animated storyteller. She provided a household of love, warmth, togetherness, dancing, singing, movies, food, and profound joy along with outings at Sunset Lake, Pond Meadow, Thompson and Georges Islands. She was famous for whipping up potatoes and eggs for the masses. Rico and Jo were notorious for their 4th of July family pool parties with pasta for all. She is the standard by which we continue to measure love, commitment, determination, patience, kindness and honor. She never succumbed to the meaning of the words "give up" or "quit" but instead embodied perseverance. She leaves an enduring legacy of unconditional love and an unwavering faith in God. She epitomized the verses, "And I will very gladly spend and be spent for you" and "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." She is at peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A celebration of life service for Jo and Rico will be held at the Gazebo on Short Sands Beach in York Beach, Maine on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.; followed by a service and lunch at the Union Bluffs Hotel and Meeting Room. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, N.J. 07840.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019