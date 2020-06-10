Joycelin Solimini
Joycelin Solimini, 87, of Hull, passed away on June 7, 2020. She was the loving wife of Carmen Solimini. She is survived by her children, Gail Solimini of Plymouth, Mass., Brian Solimini and wife Mary of Pembroke, Mass., Brenda MacEachern of Newport Richey, Fla., Tina Solimini of Kingston, Mass. and the late Denis Solimini. She was also the loving grandmother of seven grandchildren. Joycelin was born in Quincy, Mass. and lived most of her life in Hull, Mass., until moving to Newport Richey, Fla. for the last 26 years. Joycelin and Carmen moved back here in March of 2019, when she became ill will dementia. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.
