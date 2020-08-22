1/1
Judith A. Bonney
Judith A. "Judy" Bonney, of Marshfield, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Albert G. Bonney; Loving mother of Kimberly Lydon (husband Kevin) of Marshfield, Gregory Bonney (wife Debra) of Hanson, Dawn Lopez (husband Josue) of Maryland, Christopher Bonney (wife Eileen) of Marshfield, and Melissa Sallaz (husband Daniel) of Maine; Cherished grandmother of Kory, Kyle, Phoebe, Abigail, Megan, Jessica, Sarah, Nicole, Andrew, Brendan, and great-grandchildren Noah, Levi, Cora, Owen and Connor; Dear sister of Elizabeth DeStefano of Waltham and Joan Widener (husband Robert) of Virginia Beach. Judy was born and raised in Newton. She married her husband Albert, who she fondly called Jake, in 1960 then moved to Marshfield where she raised her family. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, passing on her insight and faith. She enjoyed walking as well as talking with friends over coffee. She and her husband loved hosting their annual Christmas party with their children and grandchildren. During retirement she enjoyed travelling including trips to Ireland and Italy in addition to several cruises. She was a longtime member of Saint Ann's Parish prayer shawl ministry, hoping to bring peace to people going through a difficult time. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street in Marshfield followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Memorial donations to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Shawl Ministry, 591 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050, will be graciously accepted. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
