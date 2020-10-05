Judith Ann Dacey, age 77, of Braintree and Quincy, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, at John Scott House Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Center, in Braintree. Born in Boston, on October 6, 1942, she was the daughter of late Joseph and Mary Murray (Stevens). Judie grew up in Hyde Park alongside her two cherished brothers, the late James and Donald L. Murray, and attended the William Barton Rogers School and graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton. Over the years, she worked in a number of different professions including assembling computers and Pac Man games. For several years, she worked in the City of Quincy Clerk's Office, and later on in a very busy optometry practice where she truly enjoyed helping patients. An avid tennis player, before her stroke, Wimbledon was actually celebrated as a holiday in the Dacey household. Judie loved cooking for and hosting family events and spending time with her friends. When her daughters were young, Judie was heavily involved with the Mothers of Twins organization and she was a devoted fan to all her brother Dons fast-pitch softball teams. For years she would attend myriad games and follow teams like the Melrose Mets, the Salem Grill, Nelsons Bakery, and the Boston Police fast-pitch softball team all around New England. She truly enjoyed all the families and of course, the "adventures" and "post-championship celebrations" that these teams had together. Her other passions and interests mostly included spending time with her friends and taking drives to the ocean. Judie showed great courage and mental fortitude when she survived a massive stroke at the young age of 41. Especially during her years of recovery, when she worked tirelessly, in therapy, to learn all over again how to read, write, and drive a car. Through her grit and dogged determination, she even returned back to work. Over the years, Judie supported a number of worthwhile organizations including the Boston Police Patrolmans Association and the Boston Police Activities League. She was known to support and make friends with people of all races and denominations. For example, through her friendship with Boston Police motorcycle officer Gene Lee, a black man, who became a constant visitor to her home on holidays, all of her daughters grew up calling him "Uncle Gene". This was indeed very progressive when one reflects back on all the racial strife in Boston during the 1960s and '70s. Simply put, Judie had no tolerance for hate. She is survived by her wonderful daughters, Denise Dacey of New York and Sue Dacey (Tina Render) of Massachusetts; her 4 grandchildren Arianna and MacKenzie Watts of New York, and Benjamin and Samuel of Massachusetts; her 4 great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear former husband, John "Jack" Dacey of Milton; her longtime companion George Colarusso of Quincy; and her two beloved brothers, James Murray of Quincy and Donald L. Murray of Milton. A special "Thank You" to the John Scott House Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Center, in Braintree, which took such wonderful care of Judie for over 12 years. Judie is once again reunited with her two loving brothers! As Judie might say"We grew up learning to cheer on the underdog because we see ourselves in them." Funeral from the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be celebrated in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Judiths name to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.



