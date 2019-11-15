|
|
Judith Ann Dunn, age 77, of Whitman, died peacefully in her sleep November 5, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Judy was born in Quincy, November 17, 1942, to Eugene "Bud" Gurhey and Barbara Gurhey. She was a graduate of North Quincy High School. She was a home maker when her children were young and later worked as a customer service representative at Talbots corporate offices in Hingham and for Fidelity Investments in Boston. Judy enjoyed the simple things in life, a good book and occasional puzzle and camping the summers away with family and friends. She is survived by her son, James; and daughter, Jessica; granddaughters, Jurnee and Neleh; her sister, Diana; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was never one to be the center of attention and honoring her wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019