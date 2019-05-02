|
|
Judith A. (Dumas) Frazier, of Halifax, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Louis T. Frazier Jr. Sister-in-law of John A. Frazier Sr. and his wife Lynne A. Frazier of Pembroke. Judith was a graduate of Quincy High School and worked as a certified Nurse's Aid around the South Shore area for over 20 years. She loved her pugs and enjoyed camping. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton - MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner of Rte. 58), Hanson, Saturday, May 4, from 5 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. For directions or to sign an online condolence please visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 2, 2019