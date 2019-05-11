|
Judith Anne (Doran) Klier, 76, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Judy's contagious laughter and loving way will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Judy was born in South Boston, April 12, 1942, and she graduated from South Boston High School in 1959. Judy married her soul mate, Bill, in 1962 and moved to Weymouth where they lived for 55 years, raised four daughters, and cherished every day of their lives. Throughout their 57 years of marriage, it was rare to see them apart. Judy had an exceptional career as a property manager for Simon Properties and Marina Bay management. She truly loved her work before retiring in 2012 after 31 years. Judy's passions and contributions to her family and community were numerous. She was very proud of her upbringing in South Boston and her years as a high school cheerleader. Judy was an avid and dedicated runner, running daily through all weather conditions up until the final month of her life, often with Bill by her side. Her love of running began in the 1970s after all her girls started school and continued for more than 40 years. Over the years, Judy proudly won many road races. Judy will always be remembered as a kind, loving, and fun woman who always helped those around her. She firmly believed in treating others as you would like to be treated. Judy was deeply devoted to her family and loved, most of all, being a nana to her seven grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Nana Claus. Judy is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, William F. Klier. She was the loving mother of Robin Silcox of Quincy, Kellie Nolton and her husband William of Duxbury, Traci Klier of Boston and Erin Eggers and her husband John of Duxbury. She was the cherished grandmother of Sam Silcox and Sarah Scannell, Emily and Hannah Nolton and Ben, Luke and Noah Eggers. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Darling) Doran; and the dear sister of Richard Doran of Seabrook, N.H., and the late Virginia (Doran) Whalen. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Senior Behavioral Unit, c/o Eve Masiello, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book and updated service information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019