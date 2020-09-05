Judith Ann (Johnston) McLaughlin of Scituate, age 72, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Judy was predeceased by her husband Edward J. McLaughlin. Daughter of John and Louise (Billings) Johnston, Judy leaves behind her son, Brian J. McLaughlin of Scituate, daughter, Kerri Mason and husband Chris of Scituate, and daughter, Kristin Fitzsimmons and husband Andy of Scituate. Judy will be lovingly remembered as Mimi to grandchildren, Ava and Ingrid McLaughlin, Cody and Alex Mason, and Mia, Avery, Keighan, and Pey Pey Fitzsimmons; sister to Jack Johnston of Florida. Also survived by her brother-in-law, Harold McLaughlin, sisters-in-law, Ann Gorman, Gail Jones, Terese McDougall, and Mary Kate Conroy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Judy was raised in Weymouth and moved to Scituate her senior year in high school. Upon graduating she worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Yeager, a local dentist. On a life changing night at the Cliff Hotel in Minot, she met her longtime husband and father of her children. Judy dedicated her life to the family business, McLaughlin Builders, and raising her 3 children. Judy loved to take rides to the Cape, walks around the lighthouse, and in most recent years relaxing on Florida vacations. Her most proud and precious moments were spent with her 8 grandchildren who will miss her deeply. She will be remembered for always looking stunning, her amazing quick wit and brilliantly sarcastic sense of humor, and her generous heart. She will keep on cruising around in the car in heaven with the music blasting and bass bumping. Judy, Mom, Mimi will be missed forever. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 from 5-8 pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St., (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset, followed by interment in Fairview Cemetery, Scituate. To register for the Mass (limited space), please visit https://judithmcclaughlinfuneralmass.eventbrite.com/
. Masks and social distancing, as well as other COVID19 guidelines must be followed at all settings. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Judy may be made to www.copsforkidswithcancer.org
. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com
. 781-383-0200