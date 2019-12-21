|
Judith A. (McDuff) McMahon, of Weymouth, December 13, 2019. Loving mother of Scott and his wife Nelia McMahon of Sterling, Kevin and his wife Jen McMahon of Calif., Stephen and his wife Afiesha McMahon of Dorchester. Cherished Nana of Kyle, Brayden, Soraya and Declan. Dear sister of Joseph McDuff of Brockton, and the late Elaine and Michael McDuff. Visiting hours in the John J. OConnor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) Dorchester, Sunday December 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Weymouth Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com. Remembrances may be made to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 21, 2019