Judith A. "Judy" (Cunniff) O'Gara, of Marshfield passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born August 26, 1940, in Providence, R.I. Wife of James P. O'Gara, Judy was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Cunniff. Judy attended Warwick Veteran's High School in Warwick, R.I. After graduation, Judy went on to St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing and began her career as a registered nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. Judy and her husband Jim moved to Marshfield in 1968 to raise their two children, Elizabeth and Daniel. She began her career in real estate in 1974, working for several local brokers before forming J. O'Gara Real Estate in 1987. Chances are, if you lived on the South Shore during this time, Judy sold you a house or helped you buy one. Judy was passionate in her love of Marshfield; she worked tirelessly to support our schools, teachers, and community. Judy loved many things - real estate, friends, gardening, "projects" (translation: "clean out that closet!"), gourmet group, traveling the world with her beloved Jim - but none more than family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and excelled at spoiling them. Married to Jim for 57 years, their relationship was one filled with love and mutual admiration. She was a cherished friend and mentor to many. Her spunk and sense of humor will be dearly missed. In addition to Jim, Judy is survived by daughter Elizabeth and her husband Philipp of Somerville, son Daniel and his wife Susie of Marshfield, as well as her grandchildren Connor Grimes of California, Hannah, Emmett and Finn O'Gara of Marshfield, and her dear friend and sister-in-law Hannah Slachek of Pawtucket, R.I. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral service will be held at a later date in St. Christine's Parish Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. For online guest book, driving directions, and other important information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2020