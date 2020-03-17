Home

MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Judith A O'Gara

Judith A O'Gara Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" (Cunniff) O'Gara, of Marshfield, passed away on March 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the MacDonald Funeral Home of Marshfield has been postponed to a date yet to be determined. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family can do so by visiting the funeral home website to sign the online guest book, send a condolence card, or make a memorial donation. Please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
