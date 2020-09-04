1/1
Judith A. Wright
Judith Alice Wright, age 79, passed away surrounded by her family on August 30, 2020, in Milford, Ohio. She was a caring, dedicated, and loving mother of Stacy (Jonathan) Reid of Milford, Ohio, Lieutenant Commander Stephanie D. Greene of Fairfax, Va., and Michael (Shelly) Greene of Colorado Springs, Colo. She was the very, very, proud grandma of Lily, Heather and Elaina Reid and Ty and Tristan Greene. Judith, the sister of her dear brother, Randy (Sandy) Wright of Norwell, Mass., was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Dorothy Wright of Assinippi (Hanover), Mass. Judith was born in Laconia, N.H. She was raised in Center Harbor, N.H., and Hanover, Mass. She later became a resident of Norwell, Mass., and finally of East Weymouth, Mass., where she was a proud member of the East Weymouth Congregational Church, before moving to Milford, Ohio, in 2012. Judith "Judy" will be very much missed by family and friends alike. Services will be private.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
