|
|
Judith (MacKenzie) Clark, of Scituate, formerly of Acton, died at her home on October 27, 2019. She was 83. Born in Medford, to the late Russell and Pauline (Knebel), and raised in Braintree, Judy was the treasured big sister to her two brothers. A talented dancer, singer, pianist and athlete, Judy's youth was spent performing in recitals and plays, competing with Braintree High School sports teams, and working as a camp counselor and aquatics director. Despite her hatred of cold water, she valiantly served as co-captain of the Nyads, the synchronized swim team of UMass-Amherst, from which she graduated in 1957 with a BA in elementary education. Upon graduation, Judy returned home to teach sixth grade in Braintree, where former teachers became her colleagues and lifelong friends. Judy possessed all the qualities of a natural teacher - curiosity, a passion for learning, and perhaps most important, respect for and acceptance of each student as an individual with gifts to share. A whirlwind romance led to 60 years of marriage to Howard J. Clark Jr. of Quincy. They lived in Wakefield, Quincy and Hudson before settling in Acton, where they raised their three children and resided for 47 years. Howard predeceased her in January 2019. Motherhood came naturally to Judy; if she sometimes struggled, it never showed. Eager to return to teaching after the birth of her third child, she began working as a special tutor for public schools and as a long-term substitute teacher. The Fowler School in Maynard held a special place for her; she delighted in watching the children grow and was warmly embraced by teachers and staff. While raising a family and working, Judy also served 15 years on the Acton Conservation Commission, several of them as Chairperson; volunteered with the student cultural exchange program American Field Service (AFS); served as President of Acton Woman's Club and President of Concord Piecemakers. A gifted gardener and craftsperson, Judy transformed her yard with beautiful plantings and made beautiful clothing for her children and others. Later she developed a passion for quilting, making quilts for everyone she knew and donating many more. Countless baby quilts were made for babies of friends before she finally had the opportunity to make quilts for her own two beloved grandchildren. But of all her gifts, Judy's ability to make friends and be a friend was her true calling. After moving late in life with Howard to Scituate to be near family, she never lost her gift for learning new things and making new friends, at United Methodist Church lunches, playing mahjong at Scituate Senior Center, befriending new neighbors. Each of Judy's friends considered Judy her best friend. Judy leaves her children, Heather (John Rodley, Scituate), Holly (Quincy), Matthew (Scituate); grandchildren, Grace and Deaglan Rodley (Scituate); brother, David (Conn., Fla., Westport); sister-in-law, Christine MacKenzie Kelley (Pa.); her dear caregiver, Jackie Keene (Scituate); and beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Paul (Pa.); and sister-in-law, Estelle (Audette) MacKenzie (Conn., Westport). No services are planned. Family and friends are invited to gather at Judy's home in Scituate, Sunday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019