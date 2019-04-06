Judith E. (Allan) "Judy" Campbell of Hanover, passed away April 4, 2019. Judy raised her family in Hingham, moving to Hull and then Hanover. She worked for 31 years at Macys and 20 years at Talbots. Judy loved being at the beach, and enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Daughter of the late Frederick and Irene Allan and wife of the late Charles R. Campbell, she was the mother of Tracey Busony and her husband Curt of Vt., Lauren Vasiliadis and her husband Stephen of Hull and Charles Campbell and his wife Kristine of Hanover; sister of Frederick Allan of Plymouth; Nana of Sean Walsh, Nicole Walsh, Kylie Campbell and Charlie Campbell; and great-Nana to Aidan McKeen. Also survived by two nieces, Jennifer Kelley of Duxbury and Kristin Millette of Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 2-5:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. A funeral service will follow the visitation, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross, 100 Cummings Centery, Suite 207-F, Beverly, MA 01915. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary