Judith Kilroy Fleming of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully on October 6, 2019, at the age of 72, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her pride and joy, her loving sons, five grandchildren and dear family members. Affectionately named "Nannie" by her five grandchildren, Judy is survived by her sons, William Fleming and his wife Christine of Hanover and their children Jack and Amanda; Scott Fleming and his wife Nicole of Weymouth and their children Shawn, Connor and Justin; her brothers, Rev. Paul Kilroy, Chaplain of Regis College and Gerard and his wife Andrea Kilroy of Medford; a niece, Erika Kilroy of Lynn; and nephew, Jared Kilroy of Medford. She was predeceased by her son, James Michael Fleming, her parents, James and Dorothy Kilroy, and her dear friend, Willam Alex. Judy was born in Boston, June 23, 1947, to James and Dorothy Kilroy. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston and worked for many years at Brush Hill Care Center of Milton where she had many friends. Judy was a devoted mother, sister, "Nannie" and "Auntie" to her extended family. She will be remembered for her love of family, sense of humor and strong faith that allowed her to overcome many obstacles in life. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time at her grandkids sporting events and with family at holidays, birthdays and family gatherings. She was an avid Boston sports fan and loved her Patriots. She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019