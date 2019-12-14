|
Judith (Hemsworth) Grader, of Scituate was diagnosed with Alzheimers disease four years ago and died on December 9, 2019 surrounded by family at the Pat Roche Hospice House. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be deeply missed, especially at Christmas | a holiday she approached with abandon. Her Joie de Vivre was infectious and inspirational; she was an original Strong, Independent Woman. In addition to being a beloved wife, a loving mother, and passionate Oma, she was a devoted nurse, a world traveler, a talented seamstress and knitter, accomplished flower gardener, and avid backyard bird watcher. She delighted in watching the cardinals and hummingbirds while sitting on her deck. Swans and pelicans were her favorite water birds. Judy relished spending time in the sun, especially while enjoying cookouts on the spit, summers at Mousam Lake, and hosting backyard gatherings with her extended family. Judy was born in February 1940 and was the oldest daughter of Frank and Laura Hemsworth. She graduated from Woburn Memorial High School in 1957 and from the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. Judy was a lifelong learner and went on to obtain her Bachelors in Nursing and later nearly completed a Masters degree in Health Administration. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Boston Lying In Hospital, Worcester Memorial, and South Shore Hospital. She was an accomplished caregiver and worked in the med/surg, dialysis, and intensive care units. She completed her tenure at South Shore Hospital as the nurse manager of the post-anesthesia care unit. Later in her career she worked for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care as a case manager and at Concentra Preferred Systems as a health care auditor. She was proud to have served as a Delegate to the Massachusetts Nursing Association. Judy married John Grader on February 10, 1960 and they went on to have three beautiful daughters. Throughout their married life, Judy and John traveled the country and the world. They went on several cruises to Bermuda and frequented the Bahamas, St. Thomas, Curacao, and Puerto Rico. They traveled to the Grader family homestead in Austria, visited Germany, England, Scotland, Switzerland, and France. She also traveled with a friend to Nepal where her youngest daughter was serving in the Peace Corps and to Greece and Turkey with other close friends. For the past 20 years they have made a winter pilgrimage to the Florida Keys where she enjoyed nothing more than sitting poolside reading one book after another. Judy lived life out loud and this was reflected in her bold fashion choices. She loved bright, beautiful clothes and big, bold jewelry. She loved to eat, drink, and laugh with family and friends. Judy is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, John Grader, and her daughters Sharon, Lauren (Lisa), and Melissa (Matt). Oma leaves her grandchildren Ryan, Adam, Casie, Camden, Liam, and Timmy with treasured memories. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce, Jayne, and Janice. Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral home service at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations in memory of Judy can be made to St. Judes (stjude.org), the (), or the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association/Pat Roche Hospice House (nvna.org). Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 14, 2019