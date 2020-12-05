Judith Louise "Judy" (Guillette) Smith, of Hingham, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Continuing Care at Linden Ponds in Hingham. She was 81. Born in Attleboro on July 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gwendelyn B. (Gay) Guillette. Judy graduated from St. Xavier's Academy, Providence, RI, in 1957, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Regis College, Weston, MA in 1961, and her Master of Education from Bridgewater State University in 1995. Before retirement, she taught at Sparrell Elementary School and Norwell Junior High School for 25 years. In her retirement, she served as a docent for the Preservation Society of Newport County and at the Doris Duke Rough Point Mansion in Newport, RI. Judy spent her summers sailing the southern New England waters aboard their family sailboat, the Crusader, usually with one or more of her grandchildren. She was an avid skier at many New England ski resorts and rented a ski house at Mount Sunapee for the entire ski season for the past 15 years. While living in Newport, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Judy was the loving wife of Neal F. Smith. The two married on July 21, 1962 at Holy Ghost Church in Attleboro. Together they shared 58 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Thomas Smith of Pembroke, Matthew Smith and his wife Melissa of Barrington, RI and Peter Smith and his wife Debra of Hingham. Judy was the cherished grandmother of Loralee, Robert, Anna, Sarah, Jake, Eric and Michael. She was the dear sister of Charles Guillette and his late wife Ellen of Attleboro, Raymond Guillette and his wife Martha of Attleboro, Lucille Pothier of Columbus, OH and the late Dennice Loew. Judy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Judy's funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Judy's name to the Alzheimer's Association
